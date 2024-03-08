Love Island’s Georgia Steel admits she & Toby are ‘taking it slow’

Georgia Steel has been opening up about her romance with Toby Aromolaran.

Georgia and Toby took part in Love Island: All Stars earlier this year and ended up in fourth place.

During the series, viewers saw the couple agree to be ‘locked in’ to each other and now Georgia has explained that they’re ‘taking it slow’.

While chatting to OK! about her time in Love Island, Steel revealed, “Obviously coming out of the villa I had quite a contradictive view I feel, like from how it was for me the first time going in back in 2018”.

“I expected that to be honest, and being controversial is not necessarily a bad thing. It shows that it's really genuine and real because realistically not everyone is gonna be positive towards you, so I think that shows a genuine person”.

The 25-year-old then opened up about her romance with Toby, whom she had coupled up with during the Love Island Games last year, and discussed her ‘excitement for the future’ between them.

“And I feel like I came out with the right person, I'm really happy. I feel really lucky right now, I'm in the best position, and yeah I'm really looking forward to the future and the next chapters”.

When asked if she and Toby are official yet, she laughed and admitted, “We're taking it slow at the moment”.

Georgia added, “I'd say we're almost there I think? He's come to watch me do a runway so yeah we're very much locked in. We'll see”.

After leaving the villa, Georgia took a break from social media and upon her return last week, she revealed, “Took some time off socials to decompress and process some of the comments I saw during my time on the show”.

“It really has taken me some time to recover hence the reason I took a break from social media. I’ve been trying to find a way to transfer them into positive light”.

Steel continued, “A 25 year old navigating a Love Island experience while having trust issues and conflicting emotions was tougher than I ever thought it would be”.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the next chapters with you guys while having a full heart, continuing to trust in my gut n go with the flowww”.