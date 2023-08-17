Love Island’s Faye Winter admits she ‘went too far’ with fillers

Faye Winter has spoken out about getting lip filler and the difficulties she went through after having the cosmetic procedure done.

The former Love Island star admitted she ‘ruined her face through overfilling’ and warned others about getting fillers.

Now that she’s campaigning that only medically trained professionals should be allowed to carry out the procedure, Faye shared her story of overfilling her lips, overstretching her skin and feeling ‘embarrassed and full of regret' when she looks at old photos of herself.

Posting a video to her 1.2M Instagram followers with Billie Eilish’s song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie playing in the background, the 28-year-old shared photos of her lips at different stages after having filler done.

She explained, “My lips, they have been a talking point for the last two years and I am campaigning for only medical professionals to be able to carry out any type of procedures on our faces and inject them with any kind of substance”.

“So let's take a look at my journey and go through it in my own words. First up we have these lips. They are so lumpy and instead of just having them done by a professional, I had to keep having them topped up and I kept pumping them up real slowly to this…”.

“These are at their biggest and at this point I knew I’d gone too far so I chose to get them dissolved. This is what they looked like after being dissolved. They were very wrinkly. There wasn't an awful lot I could do with them because I’d overstretched the skin so much”.

The former reality TV star continued, “So then I went back to a medically trained professional and he put in 0.5ml and this is the result that I got and I had always wanted”.

“I honestly love them so so much. I will only now maintain this size and I think they frame my face perfectly”.

Faye closed off by warning her fans, “Make sure you’re going to a medically trained professional that know exactly what they’re doing and how to achieve the shape that you want”.

Alongside the video, Faye wrote, “The journey I have been on with my lips is one that many judge, many have opinions on and many should know more about. In a time where we can get everything for less when do we take a step back and realise everything has its cost”.

“I ruined my face through over filling and not getting the correct advice. I will talk about my journey because I hope one person will learn from my mistakes”.

She closed off by admitting, “Yes I look back at these photos full of embarrassment and regret, I look back on a girl that had such hateful comments but now I can take them and do some good with them and that’s all I could really wish for @lookfantastic”.

Many fans shared their support for Faye for speaking out about her tough experience in the comments. One fan said, “Love your honesty with your journey and a campaign that is so needed”.

“So proud of you”, penned a second fan. A third added, “Well done for sharing your journey xx what an inspiration you are”.