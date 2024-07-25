Love Island’s Faye Winter addresses battle with hyperpigmentation

Faye Winter has opened up about her experience with hyperpigmentation.

The former Love Island finalist, who shot to fame during the series in 2021, has spoken to her fans for the first time about having the skin condition.

Hyperpigmentation is described as being a common condition that makes some areas of your skin darker than others. Your skin can become patchy with brown, black, gray, red or pink spots. Hyperpigmentation can develop from increased sun exposure and a lack of wearing sunscreen.

To raise awareness about the condition, as well as the importance of sun safety, Faye has been taking to social media to inform her fans of her hyperpigmentation journey.

Earlier today, the 29-year-old explained that she recently underwent age jet treatment to improve the appearance of her hyperpigmentation. However, her recovery from the treatment has left her forehead and face feeling “so tight”

“Lots of you have missed the previous stories and are asking me what I’ve had done. So, I’ve had age jet done,” Faye began in a series of videos to her Instagram stories.

Credit: Faye Winter Instagram

“I’ve completely paid for this myself. It’s for my hyperpigmentation, which is mainly caused by being in the sun and sun exposure. So, wear your SPF if you don’t want to have this done, because it’s so bloody painful,” she admitted.

“I’ve got no one else to blame for this monstrosity but myself. I never used to wear SPF, just like I don’t drink enough water. Terrible. So yeah, wear your SPF, kids,” Faye insisted, confessing that she has tried “so many lotions and potions”.

“I just didn’t realise how many of us suffer with hyperpigmentation. Last time I had it done, I didn’t speak about it at all because I was so self-conscious about it and I just went MIA for a week,” she recalled, before going on to express the importance of addressing the condition.

“Whereas this time, I’m actually really glad that I’ve spoken about it, because we’re always trying to hide it so much that no one speaks about it, and so many of us suffer with it,” Faye concluded.