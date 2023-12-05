Love Island’s Ella and Tyrique finally address breakup rumours

Tyrique Hyde has finally addressed the state of his relationship with Ella Thomas!

The Love Island stars, who came third in the final of this year’s summer series, were recently hit with split rumours.

Last week, a source allegedly told The Sun that Ella and Tyrique's relationship was ‘very on and off’ and ‘hanging by a thread’.

Now, a few days on from the growing speculation, the couple have taken the opportunity to break their silence on the matter.

In an interview on Capital Xtra, Tyrique admitted that the reality stars feel huge pressure on their romance from social media.

“Our relationship is between us, what goes on behind closed doors, it’s only us two. But people like to put in their little input in the DMs sometimes, in the request on the social media. It’s jarring,” he confessed.

“I don’t know what they’re trying to do, I think they’re just sitting at home with their Twitter fingers going crazy,” he added.

Tyrique, who had never been in an official relationship before meeting 23-year-old Ella on the ITV show, went on to share how he feels about her.

“Obviously, first relationship is hard because I’m not used to it, but it’s going well. I’m enjoying it and I’m learning on the job sort of thing,” he teased.

“It’s definitely more difficult when a lot of people are involved in your relationship, especially when it’s your first one. I’m a strong guy, I’ll get through it,” the 24-year-old promised.

Since leaving the villa in August of this year, Scottish girl Ella and Essex lad Tyrique have confirmed that they are in the process of trying to move in together.

Speaking on Madam Joyce’s podcast last month, Ella detailed that “it takes time finding the right place.”

“I’m not just trying to move anywhere quickly. You know, these leases, you’ve gotta sign for 18 months. It’s hard out here finding the right place,” she explained.