Love Island’s Ekin-Su gets candid on life after Curtis Pritchard split

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has reflected on her life after her breakup with Curtis Pritchard.

The reality star returned to her Love Island roots earlier this year, when she took part in Love Island: All Stars in January.

Ekin-Su – who initially won Love Island in 2022 with her now-ex, Davide Sanclimenti – fell in love with Curtis on All Stars, and the couple finished the series in third place. However, in May, Ekin-Su and Curtis confirmed that they had called time on their romance.

Now, ahead of her 31st birthday tomorrow (August 21), Ekin-Su has opened up about her year so far, including the aftermath of her split from Curtis.

Last night, the reality star took to her Instagram stories and invited her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan asked Ekin-Su if she could share the “biggest lessons” that she has learned this year.

“I've learned to protect my space and stay highly aware of myself and my surroundings. The times I let my guard down, the outcome hasn't been great,” she penned.

“I've also been learning the importance of knowing when to close certain chapters. friendships, partnerships, relationships even situationships etc lol,” Ekin-Su hinted.

“Sometimes things simply need to end. Nothing lasts forever,” she added.

Later in her Q&A, Ekin-Su went on to re-post a photo from her original Love Island casting announcement in 2022.

“Three years later…grateful for every opportunity I've had the privilege of exploring,” she praised.

“Some things worked out and some didn't but with all that, I grew and learned a lot about myself. And now, I'm excited for what's ahead and ready to dive into all the things I'm passionate about,” Ekin-Su concluded.

On May 28, Ekin-Su confirmed on Instagram that she had split from Curtis.

“I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It's been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another. He's an incredible person and I'll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa,” she wrote at the time.