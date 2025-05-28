Love Island’s Ekin-Su confirms split from Curtis Pritchard

Another Love Island: All Stars couple has ended their relationship.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced that she has split from Curtis Pritchard. The couple initially started dating earlier this year, when they met on the second series of All Stars. They later finished the show in third place.

Ekin-Su recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal a statement, confirming the end of her romance with Curtis.

“I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the 30-year-old began.

Credit: Ekin-Su / Instagram

“It's been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another. He's an incredible person and I'll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa,” Ekin-Su penned.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months. We're both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time,” she added.

Many Love Island viewers suspected throughout All Stars that Ekin-Su and Curtis were ‘faking’ their romance.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine after the final in February, Ekin-Su shut down the rumours, explaining that both of them come from “theatrical backgrounds.”

Curtis added: “I feel like we both went in there with open minds and to actually find someone. And like Ekin said, we are theatrical, we are over the top.”

Last month, Ekin-Su and Curtis chose to directly address speculation that they had split, after they spent the Easter holidays apart.

At the time, Curtis took to his Instagram stories to share a video with his then-girlfriend, exclaiming: “Apparently, I’m now single as well! Yes! But, unfortunately, I’ve got back with my ‘ex’ straight away, and here she is.”

“Apparently, spending two or three days away means that we’ve broken up!” Ekin-Su remarked, adding: “Well guys, it just proves that exes can get back together! This is the shortest breakup we’ve ever ‘had’”.

However, fans’ concerns were raised again earlier this month, when Ekin-Su attended the BAFTA TV Awards without Curtis by her side.

Curtis has yet to release a statement on his breakup with Ekin-Su.