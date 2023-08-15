Love Island’s Ekin-Su breaks silence following Davide speculation

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has broken her silence following speculation about her recent breakup.

The former Love Island winner announced her split from co-star Davide Sanclimenti in June of this year, after the pair won last year’s summer series.

However, just a few weeks later, fans were soon speculating that the exes might have rekindled their romance, after they were spotted leaving broadcaster ITV’s Summer Party together.

Now, the Turkish actress has taken a rare opportunity to speak out about where she stands with Davide.

In a written statement on her Instagram stories, the 28-year-old addressed the recent rumours.

“There’s been a lot of speculation over the status of myself and Davide’s relationship in recent weeks. Usually these headlines are misleading,” Ekin-Su admitted.

The reality star then went on to directly speak out about an interview she gave, in which it was argued she was taking a ‘swipe’ at her former boyfriend.

“I wasn’t taking a ‘swipe’ at Davide like a recent article stated. Despite the narratives, @davidesancli and I are on good terms, we both care about each other and I think everyone should respect that. Lots of love Ekin x,” she concluded.

Ekin-Su’s statement comes after an interview with her was released over the weekend, during which she spoke about the aftermath of winning Love Island.

The former champion was asked by MailOnline if she had any advice for reigning winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root, and in her answer, fans believed that Ekin-Su was making a ‘dig’ at Davide.

“If you're in a relationship coming out of the villa you need to realise you're in a relationship,” she explained.

“You need to realise there are a lot of eyes on you and live it privately, have your own space and trust your partner, communicate with your partner, don’t rush to live with them straight away,” she added at the time.