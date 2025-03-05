Love Island’s Ekin-Su admits if she wants to move in with Curtis

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed her plans for the future with her new partner, Curtis Pritchard.

The reality stars entered into a relationship earlier this year, when they fell in love during the second series of Love Island: All Stars. Ekin-Su and Curtis finished the show in third place, losing out to winners Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen.

Now, as they adjust to life outside of the All Stars villa, Ekin-Su has addressed their current plans to progress their relationship.

Yesterday (March 4), Ekin-Su took to her Instagram stories to invite her fans to take part in a Q&A.

During the session, one follower quizzed: “Are you and Curtis planning on moving in together?”

In her response, Ekin-Su admitted that she has received “a lot of questions on this”, before going on to confess that the pair are currently not planning on moving in together.

“Not yet lovelies. Luckily, we don't live too far apart from each other and we can spend 3-7 days of the week together if we are not traveling,” the 30-year-old explained.

“It's healthy and working well for us and when the right time comes we will plan accordingly. I don't want to make the same mistakes I made in the past,” she shared, referring to her previous relationship with Love Island alum Davide Sanclimenti.

Ekin-Su concluded her response by writing: “Also, no pressure from you guys will be appreciated.”

Last month, Ekin-Su and Curtis appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, during which they were asked if they are annoyed by people accusing them of being a fake ‘showmance’.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, and it’s okay if some people call it a showmance, fake, real, whatever. That’s okay. What is important is how we feel, and that’s real,” Ekin-Su replied.

“Yeah, we are who we are. And the thing is, I feel like we both went in there with open minds and to actually find someone. And like Ekin said, we are theatrical, we are over the top,” Curtis later stated, before Ekin-Su exclaimed: “But we love it!”