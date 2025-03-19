Love Island’s Ekin-Su accuses co-stars of ‘faking’ casting reasons

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has claimed that her fellow Love Island castmates always ‘fake’ their reasons for appearing on the show.

The reality star shot to fame in 2022 by winning the summer season of Love Island. After appearing on The Traitors US and Celebrity Big Brother, Ekin-Su returned to the villa earlier this year, and finished in third place with her partner, Curtis Pritchard.

Now, as her romance with Curtis continues, Ekin-Su has been reflecting on her mindset going back into the Love Island villa.

In an interview with the Chicks In The Office podcast, the 30-year-old admitted the real reason why she chose to return for All Stars.

“I do like being on TV. I’m going to own it. I do, I love being on TV. I love being myself on TV, I also like acting, so yeah. I know it’s a TV show, I’ve signed up for it,” she detailed.

Ekin-Su then went on to accuse her castmates of ‘faking’ their own reasons behind returning to the villa.

“I also know everyone on the show is there for clout. I don’t care what anyone says. They always say, ‘I’m on there for love.’ Well, darling, it’s All Stars. We’ve done it before, whether you’ve on there three times, four times, second time. We’re here. I’m real,” she stated, adding: “I knew that if I found someone else, it’s a bonus.”

The reality star later noted the one concern that she had about her second stint in the iconic villa.

“My only worry was taking the risk going back as a winner. Does that sort of cancel the ‘iconic’ thing of Ekin-Su being the Love Island winner from 2022? Sod it, if it does, it does. I thought, it’s not the end of the world. If anything goes wrong, it goes wrong,” she insisted.

“I think for me, after a show like [Celebrity] Big Brother, it was like, do I do a reality show again? But I was like, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ I’ve experienced hate, I’ve experienced trolls. So what? Not everyone is going to like me, I don’t care,” she added.