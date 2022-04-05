Love Island’s Dr Alex offers holiday cottage to Ukrainian family

The former Love Island star and real-life doctor has taken to Instagram to announce that he has bought four holiday cottages to renovate and rent out but would like to give one of them to a Ukrainian family “for as long as they need”.

The Welsh reality star posted on social media about renovating the properties as a passion project but has decided to give one of the houses to a family in need as soon as the work on the house is complete.

The instagram caption read, “Today’s the day! I’m so excited to announce that I’ve bought 4 holiday cottages in beautiful Pembrokeshire, in Wales. I initially bought these for my passion for property and renovation, as well as wanting to create relaxing spaces for families to holiday and enjoy in the Welsh countryside in!”.

Dr. Alex continued, “With all of the current devastation in Ukraine, I have decided I would love one of the cottages to be home to a Ukrainian family for as long as they need”.

Alex will be documenting his renovation journey on his home renovation account on Instagram called @dralexrenovates and on his Youtube channel.

His initial post received over 104,000 likes, with television presenter Katie Piper commenting three applause emojis, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson adding, “You are just”, followed by an applause and love-heart eyes emojis”.

Fans flooded to the comments of his restoration Instagram page with words of admiration. One commented, “Congratulations Alex and good luck with your new project. Look forward to following the journey”.

Another added, “What a selfless thing to do. Very inspiring”.

What a lovely thing for him to do and we wish him luck on his home renovation journey.