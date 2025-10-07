Love Island’s Demi Jones reflects on being cancer-free for four years

Demi Jones has opened up about her cancer journey.

In May 2021, the former Love Island star announced that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After treatment and surgery, Demi was given the all-clear in October 2021.

To mark four years of being cancer-free, Demi has now opened up about her treatment process.

In a collaboration with the Teenage Cancer Trust, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share candid photos from her diagnosis.

“Back in 2020 I came off one of the biggest shows on TV, my confidence was at an all-time high, I felt on top of the world. However, the persistent lump on the right side of my neck was really starting to worry me – it didn't feel right,” Demi recalled.

“After a hospital visit and multiple tests later, the doctors believed I might have thyroid cancer – I was so scared of the fear of the unknown. I then had my first surgery to remove half my thyroid – for me this was the toughest mentally and physically. I was a shell of my former self. I didn't look like me,” the reality star admitted.

Alongside a photo of her smiling, Demi continued: “This was me after my first round of treatment. I was desperate to put some makeup on and just try to feel like normal. Looking back, I definitely rushed my healing process out of FOMO [fear of missing out].”

Demi later underwent a second surgery to remove her thyroid gland, and a final round of treatment with radioactive iodine, before she was given the all-clear.

“October 2021 – The day I was told I was cancer free!! I finally felt this huge weight off my shoulders and couldn't wait to start rebuilding my life and body back to normal!” Demi penned.

“Over time, I had to learn to love my scar. It sits right on the bottom of my neck and is in such a visible location for someone who takes pictures for a living. It was so sore and was a keloid for many years – but now I absolutely love her!” she praised.

“Today, 4 years on, I realised there's no 'back to normal', there's life before cancer and there's life after cancer… it's never quite the same. However, I'm so fortunate for everything my journey has taught me,” Demi concluded.

Demi’s fellow Love Island stars have since expressed their support, with Jess Harding commenting: “So proud of you.”

“Love you forever,” added Shaughna Phillips.