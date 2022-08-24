Love Island’s Demi Jones opens up to fans about cancer diagnosis

Love Island contestant Demi Jones has opened up about her cancer diagnosis and answered fans' questions they had for her about the disease and her recovery.

Demi, who appeared on Love Island in 2020 and finished in third place with Luke Mabbott, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021. Luckily, she was given the all-clear that December.

Jones took to her Instagram Stories to answer Q&A questions from her followers. She revealed that she first found a lump in her neck that looked like a “lopsided Adam’s apple” which started to grow in size in 2019 and she asked to go to a specialist to get it checked out.

Credit: Instagram

When she was first told she has thyroid cancer, Demi revealed she has a lot of questions about her future. “If I’m honest, I just felt really numb when I was first told. I think it was always a bit of a blue because you think ‘Is this real?’”.

“More so, if anything, I never thought ‘Oh my God am I gonna die?’, it was more of like a ‘Oh my God, I’ve got this massive journey ahead of me now. What is it going to entail? How sick am I gonna become? Will it ever go? How long will it take to go?’ It was more the fear of the unknown”.

The reality TV star went on to talk about the symptoms to look out for when checking for Thyroid cancer, telling her followers that the lump she had on her neck was her only symptom which she says, "was crazy".

When asked about her scar, Demi said, “Even though it’s literally over a year old now, it’s still so sore! If I catch it with my nail, it’s horrible but I’m using plenty of bio-oil and keeping it as moisturised as possible”.

She bravely spoke about her treatment journey. “I was actually really fortunate, I didn't have to go through chemotherapy. There’s lots of different forms of cancer treatment, it’s not always chemo. I had to have two operations to remove the tumour, and then I had radiation treatment to zap it away”.

The scariest part for her was her second operation because, “I’d been through the first one, I knew how painful it was and how slow the recovery was. It was during the pandemic so I wasn’t allowed any visitors. I knew what I was about to go in for again and I was really scared”.

Demi confirmed in December 2021 that she was cancer free and told her fans that, “It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year”.