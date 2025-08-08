Love Island’s Dejon addresses claims he ‘gaslit’ female contestants

One Love Island contestant has hit back against negative comments he is receiving.

Dejon Noel-Williams narrowly missed out on a place in this summer’s Love Island final with his now-girlfriend, Megan Moore. During their time on the show, the couple were faced with controversies, with both viewers and their fellow contestants expressing doubts about their romance.

Dejon was branded as a ‘gaslighter’ and ‘narcissistic’ by many viewers, for his treatment towards Meg and other female contestants.

Now, in an interview after his return to the UK, Dejon has addressed the allegations against him.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 26-year-old admitted that he has been overwhelmed by the backlash.

“The first thing that I did when I got my phone back was speak to my friends and family, but my phone was flooded with backlash and hateful messages. It got so bad that me and Meg have both decided to turn the comments off,” he explained.

“The messages we have both received are no good for our mental health. Everyone is coming for me online. I've had everything, death threats, racist comments, hateful comments, I've had everything you could think of,” he listed, adding: “I do take full accountability for how I communicated at times in the villa.”

Dejon continued: “The girls who were on the show with me say I'm not a narcissist, I'm not a gaslighter, all of these things they have seen online. It means a lot to me because they spent 24 hours a day with me.”

Dejon went on to confess that he was tempted to leave the show.

“I felt very lost. I felt very confused. I wanted to go home, really and truly, many times especially when me and Meg were really good and I knew she was for me and I was 100 per cent sure that we would work on the outside world,” he recalled.

“I thought on Love Island you needed to find who you have the strongest connections with. In the process of doing that I hurt people's feelings, and I didn't intend on doing that. It was hard trying to navigate getting to know different people in the same place, I have never experienced it before,” he concluded, adding that he does “regret flirting” and that he has “no bad blood” with his co-stars.