Love Island’s Dani Dyer teases future proposal from boyfriend Jarrod

Dani Dyer has got her eyes on the future!

The former Love Island winner recently gave birth to identical twin girls alongside her boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen. Daughters Summer and Star are the first children that the couple have welcomed together, as Dani was already a mum to two-year-old son Santiago.

Now, the reality star has been hinting that she would like to see a proposal from Jarrod in the future!

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to ask her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

In amongst the questions, one of Dani’s 3.7M fans teased: “Waiting for Jarrod to pop the question,” alongside an engagement ring emoji.

In response, Dani chose to allude to her fellow Love Island alumni Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who got engaged on Sunday following a lavish proposal in Ibiza.

“I mean after Tommy Fury’s proposal how can anyone ever top that??” Dani exclaimed in her reply.

In her Q&A, Dani was also asked how she has been recovering after giving birth to her twin daughters via C-section.

“My recovery went really well! I spent first few days in hospital with the girls and for the first few weeks I just made sure I took it a lot easier…” she explained.

“But I feel pretty much back to normal now 2 months on,” the mum-of-three added.

Dani and Jarrod officially confirmed their relationship in November 2021, and later announced their pregnancy in January of this year.

It seems as though Jarrod already has the approval for marriage from Dani’s family, as her father, former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, recently praised his daughter’s partner.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain last month, the 46-year-old described Jarrod as “my future son in law, who I love more than life itself.”