Love Island’s Dani Dyer announces documentary on ‘mum anxiety’

Dani Dyer has announced a brand-new documentary about her experiences with anxiety.

The film, which will be titled Dani Dyer: Is This Anxiety?, will explore how the former Love Island winner’s journey with anxiety began to worsen after the birth of her son Santiago in 2021.

Throughout the documentary, Dani will also reach out to a variety of mums through social media, who have all been impacted by anxiety in different ways.

In a statement confirming her documentary, the 26-year-old mum explained why she wanted to make it. “Anxiety is a topic that everyone’s heard about, but we still don’t openly talk about our experiences. It can affect anyone, but as a young mum, it can be overwhelming,” Dani noted.

“I’m really excited to be working with E4 and Summer Films to explore this topic, remove the stigma associated with mental health and meet other mums who have struggled with the pressures of what a supposed ‘good mum’ looks like,” she added.

This is the first time that Dani will be speaking out about her journey with anxiety since becoming a mum, but it is not the first time that she has opened up about her mental health. Following her Love Island win in 2018, she spoke to Heat World the following year about how her skyrocket to fame impacted her mentally.

"Especially since Love Island, I have days where I don’t feel confident enough or worthy enough and I just want to cry. I think I’m always going to be like this but it’s about managing it better,” she admitted.

The news of Dani’s documentary comes just a few days before Dani is due to become a mum once again. The reality star is currently expecting identical twin girls with her boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

It is not yet known when Dani’s new film will be broadcast, but it has been stated that it will air on E4 and the streaming service All4 soon.