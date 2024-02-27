Love Island’s Dami Hope announces heartbreaking death of his dad

Dami Hope has shared the heartbreaking news that his dad has passed away.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa in 2022 and came in third place alongside his girlfriend Indiyah Polack, has admitted ‘nothing feels real’ as he shares the devastating news.

Dami opened up to his followers on social media about his dad’s death and shared an emotional tribute about his father.

Sharing a collection of photos and a video of his dad to his 774K Instagram followers, Hope spoke about the ‘pain in his heart’.

Credit: Dami Hope Instagram

Dami began his statement by saying, “There’s pain in my heart as I write this. Took me a while to actually say it out loud to the point at times I didn’t even know what to say”.

“Nothing feels real, I keep praying I’m just in a fever dream and everything will be as it once was when I wake up. But I keep waking up to the same painful reality. I’ve lost my father”.

“He’s no longer here anymore and it kills me inside. I would have done anything to have been able to keep him here! My dad was really HIM. Paved the way for all of us, my siblings and I. He’s taught me countless things that stand testament in my character today”.

The former reality TV star then spoke about how his dad ‘taught him to be unconditionally and unwaveringly selfless’.

“I learned how to laugh because of him. He really was the first person to ever make laugh on this green earth, memories that bear so much weight at my core”.

Credit: Dami Hope Instagram

“Man I’m in pain, people don’t tell you about the trauma death brings, you steel yourself but ultimately you still break down over and over again and tbh so be it. Memories with people really ought to be cherished more, especially with loved ones”.

Dami continued, “I want to honour him with my tears, my pain, my laughter, and my joy because these are things that are deserving of the pillar he was in our lives. I pray that Gods calling for you, was to show you even greener pastures unimaginable here on earth”.

“I pray you’re at peace knowing I will do everything in my power to uplift your name. I pray I live a life deserving of your respect and one you could be proud of. I pray you know no more sorrow or suffering and only joy”.

He closed off his caption by adding, “I will miss you every day for the rest of my life dad. Thank you for always being someone to look up to. Even in death, I will still look up to you".

"I’m happy I was by your side till the bitter end, I hope every word I spoke to you reached you. I love you dad and even though I’m my mom’s twin I’m most definitely my father’s son. Here’s to celebrating your life dad”.

Many friends and fans headed to the comments to share their condolences and support for Dami at this difficult time.

Love Island’s Ella Thomas wrote, “So sorry for your loss Dami, praying for you and your family”.

“Sorry for your loss bro, sending my love to you and the rest of your family”, penned Love Islander Tyrique Hyde.

Dami’s girlfriend Indiyah also took to her Instagram Stories to re-share her partner’s post and said, “RIP Babajide. Gone but not forgotten! The funniest man, your whole aura will be deeply missed- from here out we will continue to celebrate your life”.