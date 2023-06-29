Love Island’s Claudia finally clarifies relationship with Casey

Claudia Fogarty has finally revealed if she has rekindled her romance with Casey O’Gorman.

The Love Island stars met earlier this year during the show’s winter series, but their relationship fizzled out when Casey dumped Claudia for new bombshell Rosie.

Since leaving the villa, fans have been speculating that Claudia and Casey’s romance might be back on. Now, Claudia has finally taken the opportunity to address the rumours!

Credit: ITV

Speaking on the Nip Tuck podcast, the 28-year-old was grilled on her relationship with Casey.

When asked, Claudia laughed nervously and joked: “The elephant in the room is just here, isn’t it?”

After dodging questions on whether she has slept with Casey, Claudia then chose to open up.

“Everybody wants their life private with relationships and stuff, but with what’s gone on with us two, it’s different. People are invested, they want to know and I get that,” she began.

Credit: Casey O'Gorman Instagram

Claudia went on to confess that speculations haven’t been completely wrong. “We have overstepped the friendship mark in the past, I’m not going to deny that – I think it’s pretty obvious to everyone!”

However, she clarified further: “I think for us two now, it’s a weird one. We have so much love for each other and we know that. We speak every day.”

“I think we’ll always have love for each other, but I don’t know if either of us would want to overstep that barrier again, because if we did, it would ruin our friendship if something went wrong,” Claudia continued.

Credit: ITV

The star noted that the pair “always flirt” with each other, but that they might not be compatible. “I think me and Casey are both probably at different points in our lives. I’m not getting any younger, I am ready to settle up with someone – the next person for me, I want it to be ‘the one,’” she admitted.

Concluding her explanation, Claudia revealed: “We’re really good friends. Never say never, but we are just the best of friends.”