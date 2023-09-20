Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow discusses motherhood pressures

Camilla Thurlow has been speaking out about the pressure that mums face nowadays.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa back in 2017, shares two daughters with her husband Jamie- two-year-old Nell and one-year-old Nora.

Opening up about her motherhood experience, Camilla has shared an insight into the pressures that mums face today, whether they are in the spotlight or not.

While speaking to OK!, the 34-year-old explained, “Whether you're in the spotlight or not, there is so much pressure on making sure you do the right thing as a mum”.

“You just want to know your baby is happy, and that they’re soothed and comforted. Once you figure out what's right for your family, in terms of a routine, it's important to focus on that”.

“Not all babies are the same and not all families are the same – it's about finding the right thing for you”.

Revealing how she and her Love Island sweetheart Jamie parent their daughters, Camilla said, “Jamie and I are a team. It’s good to be a team, especially if it's going to be the two of them versus the two of us”.

Thurlow also spoke about the pressure of adapting to life as a mum-of-two when her second child was born.

“I think everything comes down to timing. Nell was born during lockdown and there were obviously restrictions in place, so we didn't really get to see anyone when she was first born. It was an amazing time but also very overwhelming trying to get used to such a big change in your life”.

"Then, when Nora came along, I felt like I knew what to expect. Having that experience really helped me because I'm a planner and I like to know what's happening”.

She continued, “Babies are unpredictable but having support around me the second time around made me feel prepared. I always had chocolate bars to hand for the midnight feed”.

Camilla then chatted about the small age gap between her girls, admitting that she loves how close in age they are.

“I love that they're close in age. It's adorable to see them interacting with each other. They've got completely different personalities but are always laughing away with each other. I’m so excited to think about all the fun times that are ahead of us. We feel really lucky as a family”.