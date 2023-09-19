SHEmazing!
Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech gives glimpse at engagement ring

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Cally Jane Beech has shared a close-up shot of her unique engagement ring after announcing she and her partner DJ O’Neal are planning to get married. 

Cally Jane, who is known for appearing on Love Island back in 2015, revealed the wonderful news last night that she and SAS: Who Dares Wins star DJ were engaged. 

As she settles into life as a fiancée, the 31-year-old took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of her stunning yellow diamond ring. 

Credit: Cally Jane Beeech Instagram

Cally Jane posted a video of the glitzy rock to her 561K Instagram followers, describing it as ‘perfect’. 

She penned, “A moment for the most perfect ring. The most beautiful yellow diamond”.

When announcing their engagement, Beech shared a snap of her and DJ embracing with her ring finger donning the gorgeous ring.

The former reality TV star wrote, “He put a ring on it!!!  Mrs O’Neal to be. They say that when ‘you know, you know’, and that couldn’t be more true”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cally Jane (@misscallyjane)

“Our journey together so far has been filled with endless moments of happiness, love, and growth”.

“Life really does have a funny way of bringing people together and we truly believe that every experience we’ve had in our lives has led us to this moment. To experience a love like this is once in a life time”.

Cally Jane closed off by adding, “Thank you for being a part of our story so far and we Can’t wait to share more with you all! here’s to forever”.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments to congratulate Cally Jane and DJ on their engagement. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ O'Neal (@d.james30)

The Only Way is Essex star Nicole Bass commented, “Yay so happy for you congratulations”.

“I’m so so so buzzing for you u deserve it darling xxx”, penned Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei.

Former Love Islander Liv Hawkins then said, “Soooo happy for you guys”.

Cally and DJ’s romance blossomed at the end of 2022 and the pair later confirmed they were a couple after going ‘Instagram official’.

