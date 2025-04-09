Love Island’s Andrew Le Page issues update after Tasha Ghouri split

Andrew Le Page has announced a heartbreaking update, following his split from Tasha Ghouri.

In January, the former Love Island finalist confirmed that his relationship with Tasha had come to an end.

The pair had been together since June 2022, after initially meeting on Love Island. Prior to their split, Andrew and Tasha had been in the process of renovating a house, and had also adopted a dog named Luna.

In recent weeks, Andrew has moved back to Guernsey, while Luna has stayed in Tasha’s care, with the Strictly star moving into a new home.

Now, a few months on from their breakup, Andrew has posted a heartbreaking update on co-sharing Luna.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to Snapchat to address fans’ queries about when he was next “going to be with Luna”.

“You know how much I love [Luna]. Everyone knows how much that girl means to me. She means the absolute world to me. She’s my little girl, to be honest. But unfortunately, with me and Tasha breaking up and me being in Guernsey right now, I can’t see her,” Andrew began.

“It’s not fair for me to just come and see her for an hour and then say goodbye, so unfortunately, today, I am saying my final goodbyes to Luna. I never thought it would ever come to this. It’s s**t, to be honest,” he confessed.

Andrew then went on to explain another reason why he will be unable to look after Luna any more.

“Eventually, I’m not too sure when yet, but I am moving back to Dubai. It’s like home to me. When I went back there, I knew I missed it so much and I was so much happier. I just find that the UK is just not me,” the reality star shared.

“I asked to take Luna to Dubai with me. Obviously, Tasha was never going to be happy with that, which is understandable. We both love her more than anything in the world, and we just want the best for her. All I want is for Luna to have a lovely life, the life that she deserves, and I know Tasha will give her that. It sucks, it’s s**t, but it is what it is,” Andrew concluded.