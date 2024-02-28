Love Island’s Amy Hart unveils plans to expand her family soon

Amy Hart has detailed her plans to become a mum for the second time.

The former Love Island star, who found fame on the reality series in 2019, is already a mum to her 11-month-old son Stanley.

Amy welcomed Stanley into the world on March 3 of last year, alongside her now-fiancé Sam Rason.

Now, as she prepares to mark her baby boy’s first birthday later this week, Amy has confessed that she is ready to welcome another little one into her family.

On her Instagram stories, the 31-year-old re-shared a video collaboration that she has made with women’s health store Femme Health.

“Baby Number 2 prep!” she teased alongside the video, adding: “A fab time for me to become the Femme Health ambassador just before my fertility journey starts!”

Amy, who is due to tie the knot with Sam in Spain later this year, went on to explain the timeline for her hopes to become a mum-of-two.

“After our wedding we are hoping for baby number two & so I spoke with the team over at femme to see what they recommend to support my fertility journey,” she penned.

“I always say my fertility journey hasn’t actually started yet as Stanley was such a lovely surprise! I want to make sure I’m in the best physical state to conceive as I’m a bit apprehensive that it might not be as easy as I think!” she added further.

Last November, Amy chose to open up to her 1M Instagram followers about how many kids she would like to welcome in the future.

“2 or 4, because who sits on their own when you go to Thorpe park x,” she joked at the time, during a fan Q&A.

“However, I obviously don't know what the future holds and I'm so grateful to have one, as I would be to have three or five. Would just have to bring a friend to any theme park based days out,” she concluded.