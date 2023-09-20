Love Island’s Amy Hart spills all the details amid wedding planning

Amy Hart has opened up about her wedding plans!

The former Love Island star got engaged earlier this month to her partner Sam Rason, exactly six months after the pair welcomed their first child together.

Now, a few weeks on from saying ‘yes’ to her fiancé, Amy has been spilling a few details about her ongoing wedding plans!

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to catch up with her fans. While her baby son Stanley slept, Amy prompted her 1.1M followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

When asked if she would soon be hosting an engagement party, Amy admitted that she would be skipping the idea.

“We just did [Stanley’s] christening, which stressed me out enough. I feel like wedding planning, I thought it wouldn’t be stressful but… there’s just a lot to think about when you’re trying to raise a baby and both work and stuff,” she explained.

“There’s quite a lot to plan – two hen do’s, two stag do’s. Obviously, I’m only planning one of my own hen do’s, but there’s a lot going on so no, we’re not having an engagement party,” she confirmed.

Following her admission, the reality star was then asked to explain her reason for having multiple hen parties.

“Obviously an international one that my mum and my friends are planning. I don’t know anything about it, it’s killing me but I also do love a surprise so I’m happy with that,” Amy exclaimed.

The mum-of-one also confirmed that her second celebration will be “a massive party next summer because not everyone can come abroad,” adding that her wedding ceremony will also be taking place outside of the UK.

Lastly, in terms of the wedding itself, Amy has teased that “lots of stuff is booked.” However, when it comes to flowers, she keeps changing her mind.

“I’ve seen flowers with disco balls in them now, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I quite like that!’. But that would mean changing absolutely everything, so we’ll see,” Amy beamed.