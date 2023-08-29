Love Island’s Amy Hart showcases snaps from son’s christening

Amy Hart has been celebrating her son’s christening.

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby boy, Stanley, into the world back in March with her boyfriend Sam Rason.

After a busy weekend and a ‘family-filled’ day, Amy has revealed her son got christened surrounded by his loved ones, and she made sure to include a touching family tradition on the day.

Sharing snaps on social media, Amy opened up about how her baby boy wore her family’s christening gown, which is over 120 years old.

Hart posted a collection of gorgeous pictures from the big day to her 1.1M Instagram followers.

The snaps show Amy, Sam and Stanley posting for lovely family photos, as well as images from the church ceremony and a look inside the celebration after the service was complete.

The former reality TV star, who was dressed in a beautiful blue dress with a matching fascinator, captioned the post, “Stanley’s Christening. Such a wonderful, family filled day celebrating our little man!”.

“Wearing the family gown (there’s discrepancies as to wether it’s 120 or 122 years old but who’s counting)”.

She added, “Was so amazing to bring our friends and families together and they all got on like a house on fire! More pics tomorrow as we are KNACKERED”.

Many of Amy’s fans headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the stunning photos.

“You all look beautiful, what a wonderful happy day, congratulations to you all”, penned one fan.

Another commenter wrote, “Congratulations such a special day for you all”. “I love the gown tradition. Beautiful”, added a third fan.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

Amy then took to her Instagram Stories to share old family photos with her great grandad who originally owned the christening gown that Stanley wore on his special day.

The mum-of-one explained, “This is my great grandad Bert and all his siblings, the gown was made for him in either 1902 or 1904 (two different uncles views on the timeline) but now I want to know more!”.

“Did they all have their own one? Or did they all wear this one? But how did we end up with it out of all the siblings?! Sadly I don’t think there’s anyone alive who will know the answer”.