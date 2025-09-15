Love Island’s Amy Hart shares new wedding snaps to mark anniversary

Amy Hart has shared a fresh glimpse at her wedding day!

Yesterday (September 14), the former Love Island star marked one year of marriage with her husband, Sam Rason. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Spain, are also parents to their two-year-old son Stanley.

To celebrate the first anniversary of her marriage, Amy has taken the opportunity to share a reflection on her wedding day, as well as some never-before-seen photos.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to post 10 stunning snaps from her big day, including the happy couple walking up the aisle, their first dance, and a video of Stanley celebrating with his newly-married parents.

“One year. Reflecting on the best day with our friends and family, so much food and a full roster of live music (including a live sax that I forgot I’d booked until I bumped in to them on the dancefloor at 1am),” Amy joked in her caption.

“A year of lots of adventures and memories as a family and so many more to come!” the reality star gushed further.

“So not only did I manage to get a boyfriend and get married, I’ve stayed married a whole year too (despite not being very good at remembering to put the washing on…)” Amy teased.

Many of Amy’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their congratulations.

“Happy 1st Anniversary to you both xx,” one fan responded.

“Happy anniversary to you both! Hope you’ve had a wonderful day celebrating,” another commented.

“I’ve followed you since you were on Love Island, I’m so glad that you found your happily ever after. Happy Anniversary,” a third follower added.

Later, Amy took to her Instagram stories to share how she marked her first wedding anniversary with Sam.

Along with a photo of her husband at a Sunday roast dinner, she penned: “Thank you for all your lovely messages! Can't believe it's been a year. We are still so knackered from Orlando we didn't want to do a full night out so celebrated with a super speedy roast dinner.”