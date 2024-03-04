Love Island’s Amy Hart pens cute tribute for son’s first birthday

Amy Hart is celebrating her son Stanley.

The former Love Island star welcomed her son into the world a year ago with her fiancé Sam Rason.

Now, the couple are celebrating her baby boy turning one year old in Disneyland Paris and Amy has honoured her son with a touching tribute.

Hart shared the sweet message to her 1M Instagram followers alongside a heartwarming video of special moments with Stanley over the past year.

Amy set the moving footage to Jada Facer and Dave Moffatt’s cover of Dreams by The Cranberries.

The clips show Stanley from when he was a newborn up until the present day, with insights into family holidays and special occasions with loved ones.

In the caption of the post, the former reality TV star wrote, “One year of our boy. Best year ever! Last night we were reflecting whilst we were cuddling him about how we were feeling and neither of us were sad. Not because we haven’t loved the last year but because we have!”.

“We hope to be lucky enough to do this again (and again and again x) but if we weren’t then we’re content that we’ve kicked the proverbial out of it, enjoyed every stage, taken him to loads of cool places and still managed to keep our own things going!”.

“Someone said to me the other day ‘they say it takes a village to raise a child, but a town is ideal’ and we most defo have a town so thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way!”.

She closed off by adding, “We tried to be ‘by-the -book’ parents for about a day but found following Stanley’s lead has always worked better. The (h)Art of Laid Back Parenting will be in all non reputable bookshops in March 2030. We love you Stanley Boy”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Amy and Sam’s little one.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said, “Happy birthday little Stanley”.

Happy birthday Gorgeous boy”, penned reality star Sadie Stuart, while YouTuber Emily Morris added, “Awwww such an emotional day xx”.

Amy and Sam are currently in Disneyland Paris to celebrate their son’s birthday. Hart has been keeping fans up to date about their family trip on social media, revealing that they’ve enjoyed watching the parade, fireworks display and time in the pool.