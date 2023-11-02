Love Island’s Amy Hart details exciting wedding plans update

It won’t be long before Amy Hart is walking down the aisle!

On September 4, the former Love Island star announced that she is engaged to her partner Sam Rason. The couple’s engagement came exactly six months after they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Stanley.

Now, just two months after Sam popped the question, Amy has revealed that her wedding plans are almost complete!

Yesterday evening, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her 1.1M followers to send her questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one of Amy’s fans asked her if she and Sam have set a date for their wedding.

While Amy did not reveal the date that the pair have chosen for the nuptials, she did confirm that they are in the final stages of planning their wedding day!

In her written response, the mum-of-one confessed that her wedding plans are “mostly all done”.

“Just need to finalise flowers, favours, rose and food for the pool party on the Sunday!” she teased, sharing an insight into their post-ceremony plans.

Amy also noted that the couple’s guests will soon be notified, as she concluded: “Invites going out soon!”

Amy’s wedding update comes as she had previously unveiled a glimpse into her dream wedding ideas.

Following her engagement in September, the reality star detailed on Instagram that she and Sam would be enjoying two separate hen and stag parties.

Speaking about her hen do, Amy noted that she will be having “an international one that my mum and my friends are planning. I don’t know anything about it, it’s killing me but I also do love a surprise so I’m happy with that.”

Amy also revealed that the couple will be enjoying “a massive party next summer because not everyone can come abroad,” thus confirming that their wedding ceremony will be taking place outside of the UK.