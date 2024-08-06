Love Island’s Amber Gill admits why her dating life ‘isn’t ideal’

Amber Gill has been opening up about her dating life!

The former Love Island winner, who has since come out as a queer woman, dated footballer Jen Beattie for almost a year, before the pair ended their romance in December.

Now, as she continues life as a single woman, Amber has been sharing a glimpse into her dating mindset.

In an interview with OK!, the 27-year-old was asked how she feels about Love Island now, after winning the series in 2019.

“It definitely got me places in the first year or two after the villa, but five years later I don’t put everything I have down to Love Island,” Amber insisted.

“I definitely don’t regret doing it, it’s opened the door to so many opportunities and experiences, but I think I’ve shaped my journey since into something different, which is what I was always going to do,” she explained further.

The reality star was then asked if she thinks she “handles fame well”, to which she responded: “You come off the show and get training and therapy, but you just have to experience it and live it. I’m probably the most comfortable I’ve ever been because I’ve got the experience now, and I can make good decisions about what I want to do and where I want to go. Although, the dating side of things isn’t ideal!”

Noting that she “can’t be seen with anyone, ever”, she continued: “It’s difficult to just authentically date like my friends do. If I’m seen with someone it turns into, ‘She’s dating this person or that person’, then I’ll then have my aunties and my mam ringing me and asking, ‘Are you dating someone?’. So that’s a bit annoying!”

Lastly, Amber was asked if she has any future hopes for her personal life.

“I’m too young to get married and I’m too young to have kids. I want to have sucked the juices out of life before all that. When opportunities come in I can say ‘yes’ without having to think about anyone else, and I like that for me right now. Maybe in four years I’ll feel different,” she concluded.