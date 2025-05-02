Love Island’s Adam Collard opens up about reason behind back surgery

Adam Collard has revealed the reason behind his recent operation.

Earlier this week, the former Love Island star sparked concern amongst his fans when he shared that he had undergone surgery on his back.

Now, as he continues to recover, Adam has chosen to give an insight into his health journey.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram stories, the 29-year-old – who welcomed his first child, Leo, with his fiancée Laura Woods in January – went into detail about his back pain.

“Not too long ago I got a tweak that sent me into another level of pain and discomfort. A stabbing sensation in my right glute and my knee would shake uncontrollably in extension,” Adam began.

“Working with physios & Osteopaths after this the diagnosis was that it was probably a bit ‘discy’ and was also causing me to have sciatica. The plan, back to basics, remove stress and strengthen weak points, pain medication to reduce inflammation,” he explained, noting that he “saw no progress”.

“Feeding Leo in bed was unbearable because of the slump position of the lumbar spine. Not ideal when you have a newborn.. Which got to me mentally as well as physically,” Adam admitted.

“Then last Wednesday I was driving home for 30 minutes after a full day at work, and by the time I got home I could barely walk into the house. The pain was unbearable to the point I was biting and screaming into my pillow, I couldn't find comfort and after an hour I lost the feeling in my right leg all the way down to my toes. Not able to lift it from the hip. Which was scary and Laura had to ring an ambulance,” he recalled.

“The disc was ruptured and almost fully compressing the sciatic nerve, hence the loss of feeling in my right leg. After this, we opted for Lumbar Decompression and Discectomy operation to shave the discs down and release the nerve,” the reality star detailed, before confirming that “surgery went well”.

“Now the real work begins, a slow build up, full recovery and being smart around my training for the next 12 months and probably forever in some cases,” Adam concluded.