Love Island’s Adam Collard breaks silence on split from Paige

It’s time to set the record straight.

It was reported last week that Love Island stars Adam Collard and Paige Thorne ended their relationship after videos of him with his arm around another woman, while he was still in a relationship with Paige, went viral.

Now, Adam has sat down for an interview with The Sun and is sharing his side of the story, revealing he “wants to explain what really happened”, and he “holds his hands up” to the footage.

The 27-year-old explains, “I've heard so much misinformation the past few days, so I feel like I need to now say what really happened. The night I was seen with my arm around the girl in McDonald’s I’d been out on a PA and met loads of people that evening”.

“It’s my job at the end of the day, to take pictures and selfies and things like that”.

Collard then revealed he and his friends walked to McDonald’s as they were hungry but didn't get escorted by security as he normally would.

“So anyway we just walked along, which isn’t normally the case, and in there was when we met the blonde girl who was like the famous one out of the video that was shared around. She actually was really nice and polite and we’d had a couple of drinks but what she said was ‘I got in tonight to the club but my friends didn’t.’

“So what you don’t actually see in the video is the camera goes around and I get photos with all of her friends like that and take pictures with all of them.”

“It was just a laugh and carry on. Again, another thing you don’t see is that two of my friends are actually on the left and right. All we were doing was waiting for food and took pictures with people in there”.

“The blonde girl has publicly said she went home on her own and again at the end of the video you don’t see her go left and me go right. But that doesn’t matter because people want to believe what they want to believe.”

After the incident, Adam said he thought that was the “beginning of the end” of his relationship with Paige, especially since other photos and footage from the night were released.

“It all got blown out of proportion, then all the other photos and videos I’d taken that night got turned into looking like something else”.

“I was working and needed a break from taking all the photos. One of the supervisors walked me downstairs and past the VIP toilet into a private room. Because the blonde girl videos came out, this one is another video saying I went off with another girl which again is not true.”

“It’s hard because there was so much being said on social media, but one thing I really want to get across is that I don’t blame Paige for this at all. It is really hard and all the comments put a strain on the relationship because the trust was damaged.”

Soon after, the reality TV star headed to Bali, where he said “there were communication barriers” between him and Paige due to the time difference. The couple split three days into Adam’s trip to Bali.

When speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, Paige revealed there are other videos of Adam that haven't surfaced. “It’s not just those videos. There are other videos that people don’t know about – so there’s a lot more to the story – of different people, from the same night, in different locations”.