Jack Fincham shared a moving tribute for his daughter

2018's Love Island winner, Jack Fincham penned a sweet message to his seven-month-old daughter, Blossom, before deleting it shortly afterwards.

The former pen-salesman posted an adorable image of his little girl laying down on a purple rug, grinning up at the camera. The caption read, "Miss my baby. The time will come. Love you Blossom." However, the post has since been deleted from his Instagram page, without any explanation from the 29-year-old.

It seems the young dad is missing his daughter, possibly due to having to distance himself from her while the coronavirus pandemic is still at large — although, it's difficult to say exactly what Jack is getting at, with this cryptic message.

Source:instagram.com/jack_charlesf

Jack shares his daughter, Blossom, with NHS worker, Casey Ranger. The parents reportedly, have known each other for over 10 years, and had a brief relationship and "whirlwind romance," Hack stated. Shortly after getting together, the two were delighted to find out they they were going to become parents.

However, Jack and Casey have since parted ways and are co-parenting their baby, Blossom. Jack said in an interview with The Sun, "Me and Case are just mates, we are simply focusing on being the best mum and dad we can and figuring out this co-parenting thing."

Jack was only too delighted to become a dad, writing a truly heartfelt message about his precious girl in an Instagram post when she was born.

"This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great", he wrote.

"I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020"