Love Island winner Kai Fagan confirms he’s returning to teaching

Kai Fagan has returned to his day job!

The reality star shot to fame last January, when he appeared on ITV’s winter series of Love Island. Kai subsequently went on to win the series with his partner Sanam Harrinanan. The couple later got engaged in April of this year.

Now, Kai has confirmed that he has returned to his previous role as a PE teacher.

Last night, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share an update on his career. Within his post, Kai also included a written letter from one of his former students, thanking him for being an “inspirational role model”.

“First week back working in Education, I’ve always said I’d return and after the whirlwind of the last few years now is the perfect time,” Kai began in his caption.

“I was offered a role to work part-time teaching Sports and I jumped at the opportunity. This allows me to continue to do everything I’m currently doing but also provides me with the opportunity to follow my passion and continue my career in education,” he explained.

“I’ve always believed that in life you should aim to make a positive impact on others. This is why I pursued my career, so I can be impactful in education and help young people to fulfil their potential,” he continued.

Kai then went on to admit that he was previously inspired by his former teacher ordering him to join the school’s rugby team.

“That interaction has always stuck with me and is something he probably doesn’t even realise. But that’s the sort of impact I’ve always aimed to have. Where my passion for my education can literally change the trajectory of someone’s life without realising it,” Kai concluded.

Many Love Island fans have since been taking to Kai’s comments section to congratulate him, with one replying: “Absolutely love this. Great example to those looking up to you.”

Kai’s fiancée Sanam also showcased her pride for him by commenting: “I’m so proud of you for continuing with such an amazing and worthwhile profession, you’re going to help change the lives of so many young people.”