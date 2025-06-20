Love Island viewers react to dramatic first look at latest episode

Love Island fans have been reacting to the latest teaser!

The second week of this year’s series of Love Island is almost over, and there has been plenty of drama in the villa so far.

Now, ahead of tonight’s edition, the producers behind ITV’s hit reality show have treated fans to a first look at the upcoming episode!

Earlier today, the broadcaster’s team took to social media to release a first-look trailer, which can be viewed below.

In the teaser, Harry can be seen talking to his former partner Shakira, as he asks her if she would be willing to get to know him again, despite being in their respective couples with Helena and Ben.

In a later clip, Harry then relays his conversation to Dejon, exclaiming that Shakira was “lapping it up”.

Also in the teaser, tension begins to brew between the girls as Emily discovers that Toni has been criticising her for being “f***ing nosey”.

Following the first look trailer, many Love Island viewers have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“Shakira talks about having high standards….Going for Harry would contradict that completely,” one fan argued.

“No not Emily and Toni arguing, I like them both!!” another replied.

“Harry is such a player, I would not trust a thing he says,” a third viewer commented.

During last night’s episode of Love Island, the Islanders grew heated with each other as they were informed of comments that certain castmates had made behind their backs.

Following the episode, host Maya Jama took to social media to express her delight at viewers’ reactions to the drama.

On her Instagram stories, Maya re-shared one tweet from a viewer which read: “Real f***ing cinema, that was one of the best Love Island episodes in years, the only downside was no tomorrow night preview at the end.”

Maya later penned: “Tonight’s episode was a madness.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.