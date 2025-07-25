Love Island teaser shows trouble for Harry as his antics are exposed

The first look teaser for tonight’s Love Island has been revealed!

During last night’s episode of the hit ITV2 reality show, the Islanders gathered in the villa garden to take part in The Grafties, an awards ceremony voted for by the public with categories such as ‘Best Double Act’ and ‘Flirtiest Performance’.

The awards have arrived at a pressing time for Harry, his partner Helena and ex Shakira, as questions surrounding Harry’s feelings for Shakira have recently started to rise again.

Now, ahead of tonight’s episode of Love Island, the producers have given viewers a teaser of what to expect!

Earlier today, the team at ITV took to social media to release a brief trailer for tonight’s episode, which can be viewed below.

In the first look, the drama-filled Grafties continue, with the Islanders sitting down to watch preview clips for each category.

Helena is left astounded as she watches a video of Harry saying: “I think I can get Shakira back. If I wanted to, do you know what I mean?”

In another scene, Harry asks Shakira: “Do you think it would have been better for you if we’d have stayed together? I think it would have been a better experience.”

The first look ends with a surprise ‘Critics’ Choice’ category, which features a recent conversation between Harry and Shakira, where he suggested to her: “I really think it’s a really good idea if we hang out on the outside.”

Following the first look’s release, many Love Island viewers have since been taking to Instagram to share their thoughts.

“Shakira you cannot go for this man. Please,” one fan wished.

“Helena gotta be at her breaking point,” another argued.

“I thought these scenes would be too spicy for the producers, but they have NO MERCY I can't believe they showed these!!!!” a third viewer exclaimed.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.