Love Island teaser reveals huge villa argument as Casa Amor looms

Casa Amor hasn’t even officially started, and yet the drama has already arrived!

Last night, Love Island viewers were shocked to see a brief glimpse of tonight’s episode, in which the whole villa seemed to be arguing.

Now, the producers behind the hit ITV dating show have finally released a teaser for this evening’s edition – and it looks like it’s all about to kick off!

In the first look, all of the Islanders are gathered around the infamous firepit, where Scott begins to address the group over the gossip he overheard earlier that day about his relationship with Catherine.

Credit: ITV

“Me and Catherine were sat in the den and I can hear everyone saying my name multiple times. If anyone's got an issue with anything that's going on, just air it out now in front of everyone,” Scott confronts the group.

In a subtle dig at Whitney for taking her partner Zachariah on a date, bombshell Kady responds by saying: "I wasn't there Scott, I'm honest unlike other people in here.”

Tyrique, who was one of the most outspoken when it came to questioning Scott and Catherine’s relationship, goes on to share his thoughts.

Credit: ITV

"I feel like it's a feeling within the villa for myself that people think you are semi playing a game…you're definitely over exaggerating your feelings for Catherine,” he accuses, much to Scott’s dislike.

As tensions escalate amongst the Islanders, Kady and Whitney then choose to air their own grievances with one another.

"By the way you lot, if you got something to say, pull me up privately,” Whitney calls out as she walks away.

Credit: ITV

"Why don't you pull me?” Kady argues in response, adding: “I think you should pull me, I'm the new girl and last to know everything. You're telling everyone you fancy Zach but I don't know that."

With the dramatics of Casa Amor set to begin during this Sunday’s episode, how will the Islanders fare? We can’t wait to find out!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.