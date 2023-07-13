Love Island teaser: New girl Ella reveals her history with Tyrique

Another ex has entered the Love Island villa!

Last night, viewers of the hit ITV dating show were shocked when it was revealed that one of Tyrique’s former flames will be joining the Islanders as a bombshell.

Not only that, but her name is also Ella – sharing the same name as Tyrique’s current partner.

The 23-year-old blonde bombshell is set to enter the villa tonight in dramatic fashion, alongside fellow new contestant Josh.

Credit: ITV

In the first look for tonight’s edition of Love Island, viewers have already been treated to a glimpse of Ella B’s arrival.

“So, I know Tyrique,” Ella admits to fellow bombshell Josh, as she delves deep into the pair’s history.

“Yeah, we’ve chatted, we’ve kissed. I saw him quite recently,” Ella continues in her conversation.

“Poor guy has just f***ing settled down and now you’ve just come in,” exclaims Josh with a laugh.

Credit: ITV

Ella then goes on to express her confidence in being able to turn Tyrique’s head.

“Nah, do you know what? I know he’s fully closed off with her, but they’ve had a few bumps in the road,” Ella teases before adding: “But with me, it’ll be an easy ride.”

The bombshell concludes: “Me and him have history, and I feel like if there’s only one person to turn his head, it will be me. It’s just going to be the battle of the Ellas now.”

Credit: ITV

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will also pick up from last night’s dramatic cliffhanger. Following the shock dumping of Catherine and Elom as the least compatible couple, the Islanders presumed that no one else would be leaving that night.

However, they later received a second text, explaining that Leah and Montel, Sammy and Jess, and Kady and Ouzy were also the least voted couples, and that one more pairing will be leaving – but who will it be?

Find out when Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.