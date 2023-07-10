Love Island teaser hints tension with the boys over Mitchel’s antics

Casa Amor and Movie Night might be over, but the drama just keeps coming!

In last night’s edition of Love Island, the Islanders were shown each other’s true colours as Movie Night revealed clips from the series so far.

In tonight’s upcoming episode of the hit ITV dating show, it now seems as though a few of the boys have a bone to pick with Mitchel.

Credit: ITV

In his Movie Night film, the Islanders watched as Mitchel sneakily tried to steal his ex-partner Molly from Zachariah. Then, in a later clip, the 27-year-old could be seen telling Sammy’s on-again-off-again partner Jess that she should couple up with him instead.

In the first look for tonight’s episode, the boys start to express their thoughts on Mitchel.

“The most disappointing thing really for me was seeing Mitch,” Tyrique admits to fellow Islanders Sammy, Montel and Zachariah.

“To be honest, lads, I think it’s absolutely bottom of the barrel behaviour,” Tyrique continues, with Sammy adding: “It’s not really acceptable.”

The boys vow to confront Mitchel about his Movie Night clips, and the first look goes on to tease the drama that unfolds.

“How are you feeling, snake boy?” Zachariah quips when the boys sit down to have a chat.

Mitchel laughs in response and begins to defend himself, saying: “Took it out of context. That were all of it, except for the Molly one.”

“Nah, I’m sure none of that was out of context,” Zach denies.

Credit: ITV

Mitchel then asks if it is only Zach and Sammy that disagree with his actions that were shown during Movie Night. However, Tyrique quickly pipes up to say that he also has an issue with Mitch.

“It just makes me question your character, Mitch,” Tyrique confesses.

Will the boys be able to squash their argument, or will it get even more heated? Find out when Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.