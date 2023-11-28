Love Island stars support Jack Fowler as he unveils health battle

Love Island stars have been flocking to support Jack Fowler, after he has admitted a secret health scare.

Jack is best known for appearing as a bombshell during the UK’s 2018 series. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old was crowned the winner of spin-off series Love Island Games, alongside Justine Ndiba.

Now, just one week after the spin-off’s finale, Jack has confessed that he has previously struggled with a health battle, calling it “one of the most scariest times in my life”.

On his Instagram feed, the reality star chose to open up and share an old video of himself struggling to walk.

“This was me a few years ago, with early signs of Transverse Myelitis. An extremely rare condition which we think stemmed from me having Meningitis a few months before,” Jack began in his lengthy caption.

“I woke up one morning and couldn’t feel my leg. Around 5 days after this video, I was completely paralysed down my left side with complete numbness down my right side – caused by inflammation across my spinal cord, blocking my central nervous system,” he explained, adding that he “needed help with everything”.

“I started treatment and made a 100% recovery that same year. It took time and patience to get back to normal but with the love and support of my family & friends, I did it. I was a very lucky case as some people never recover,” he penned.

Jack then went on to detail how his experience encouraged him to take part in Love Island Games.

“It was very challenging, games focused with a lot of high intense competing. And a big part of me doing it was to prove to myself that I could do it, even after what I had gone through,” he admitted, concluding that he wants his story to be a “motivational one”.

Following his admission, many of Jack’s fellow Love Island stars have taken to social media to praise him.

“and you smashed it! What a journey,” replied host Maya Jama.

“Bounced back in a different way!!!! Can’t keep him down,” added Josh Denzel.