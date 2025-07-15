Love Island stars react to Uma Jammeh & Wil Anderson’s engagement

Another Love Island couple is about to tie the knot!

Series 11 stars Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson have announced that they are engaged.

The couple first met on last year’s summer series of Love Island, and recently celebrated their first anniversary together.

Uma and Wil took to social media last night to share the wonderful news of their engagement.

Credit: Uma Jammeh / Instagram

On her Instagram account, Uma posted several snaps of herself posing on holiday in Mallorca, Spain, before showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“We’ve been sitting on a bad boy piece of information,” the 24-year-old simply penned in her caption, along with an engagement ring emoji.

Although Wil has yet to upload his engagement news on his own Instagram feed, the groom-to-be did teasingly comment on Uma’s announcement: “I liked it, so I put a ring on it.”

On his Instagram stories, the 24-year-old also shared a photo of him and Uma’s hands clinking glasses of champagne, as he wrote: “Cheers to that”.

Following Uma and Wil’s exciting news, many of their fellow Love Island series 11 castmates have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS OMG,” exclaimed Mimii Ngulube.

“IM SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU !!! Congratulations my baby,” replied Catherine Agbaje.

“Congrats both of you,” added Scott van-der-Sluis.

Uma and Wil initially started dating during last summer’s series of Love Island. Their time on the reality show was abruptly cut short, when Wil was eliminated from the series. Viewers were then shocked when Uma immediately decided to leave the villa with him.

In late August, less than two months after their Love Island departure, Uma and Wil confirmed that they had moved in together.

During the live Love Island final last year, presenter Maya Jama quizzed the lovebirds about their timeline for moving in together.

"We've already spoken about it. We need to start looking at property because I'm spending a fortune on hotels at the minute,” Wil replied.

“It’ll be so fun,” Uma agreed, before gushing over her partner: "He's the perfect first boyfriend. I couldn't have asked for anyone better. Since we left the villa we haven't spent a day apart.”