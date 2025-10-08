Love Island stars react as Greg O’Shea reveals glimpse at his wedding

Greg O’Shea is now a married man!

The former Love Island winner has announced that he has tied the knot with his partner, model Jeanni Mulder.

The pair, who have been in a relationship for the past two years, recently took to social media to share a first glimpse at their special day.

Last night, Greg and Jeanni created a joint post on Instagram, featuring seven stunning photos from their wedding day in Dublin.

The snaps showcase the happy couple embracing and kissing, as well as being wrapped around in Jeannie’s bridal veil.

Greg donned a black tux for the occasion, while his new wife Jeanni chose a strapless lace gown.

“Mr. & Mrs. O’Shea. Intimate, emotional & exactly what we wanted,” the newlyweds gushed in the caption of their post.

“Yesterday was the start of the rest of our lives, as we tied the knot in front of our nearest & dearest,” Greg and Jeanni added.

Following his heartwarming update, many of Greg’s fellow Love Island alumni have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Congratulations good sir,” Christopher Taylor replied.

“Congratulations,” Yewande Biala commented.

“Aww class! Congrats to the both of you,” Matthew MacNabb added.

After his brief romance with fellow Love Island winner Amber Gill in 2019, Greg first met his partner Jeanni via Instagram in 2022. However, it wasn’t until September of the following year that the couple confirmed their relationship,

Greg and Jeanni got engaged during last New Year’s Eve, when he flew out to his partner’s native South Africa to spend time with her loved ones.

On January 2, the couple announced their engagement with several snaps from their holiday, including a first look at Jeanni’s square-shaped engagement ring.

“Grew up worlds apart and now spending the rest of our lives together,” they penned at the time.

Greg and Jeanni also uploaded a video clip of the moment Greg got down on one knee, as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.

“3, 2, 1… special way to start the new year,” they teased alongside the footage.