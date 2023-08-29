Love Island stars joyous as Hayley Hughes reveals she’s given birth

Hayley Hughes is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Hayley Hughes as he has welcomed her first child into the world.

Hayley rose to fame during her time in the Love Island villa back in 2018.

Since sharing the wonderful news of her baby’s arrival with the public, many former Love Island stars have shared their excitement for the new mum on social media.

Hayley took to Instagram to reveal the birth of her baby boy with her 752K Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old shared a collection of gorgeous photos with her bundle of joy, including snaps from the hospital, pictures of the tot fast asleep, and a video of the newborn being bathed.

Hayley captioned the sweet post “25/08/2023, you are everything & more than we could have ever imagined my precious boy”.

“I can’t believe you are ours to love forever, my little family of 3 #cloud9 #unconditional #myworld #perfection”.

Many fans of the former reality TV star and other Love Islanders rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Hayley.

Samira Mighty wrote, “Awwwww yayyyy”.

“Omg congratulations a thousand times over I’m so happy for you and proud of you”, penned Georgia Louise Harrison.

Kendall Rae Knight added, “Omg congratulations lovely”.

Hughes announced she was expecting her first child back in April when she unveiled her blossoming baby bump on social media.

While revealing her pregnancy, Hayley said, “A dream come true. my little baby bear. you are all we have ever wanted”.

She has kept her relationship, which she's been in for over a year, private and hasn’t shared photos with her mystery beau’s face in them online.

Hayley is yet to reveal her baby boy’s name but we can’t wait to hear what moniker she’s chosen for him!