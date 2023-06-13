Love Island stars ‘fall in love too quickly’, says relationship expert

The tenth series of Love Island is well underway now, and quite frankly, we can’t get enough of it!

As each new bombshell enters the famous Mallorcan villa, we always wonder if they have a game plan, or if they have sought after any advice before their Love Island journey begins.

Well, as we have watched Islanders come and go on our screens now for the past eight years, we think there are a few key pieces of advice that they should cling onto throughout their time on the show!

In particular, one relationship expert has devised the ultimate checklist that every Love Island contestant should bear in mind in their search for love.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, relationship expert Annabelle Knight has revealed her top insights from the previous seasons of Love Island, and the common mistakes that many contestants continue to make.

So, whether you’re just a huge fan of the show, or if you’re actually tempted to apply for the show yourself someday, have a read through the do’s and don’ts for every Islander:

Don’t just fall in love with the idea of someone

“We largely say that there are three stages to falling in love. It starts with lust, and there is a stage people rarely talk about, which is limerence – it gives way to love. Limerence is intense attraction, and quite often, people will exchange their ‘I love yous’ in that limerence window because it’s so easily confused,” Annabelle explains.

Personally, she advises not to rush saying the ‘L word’. “Fast-tracking through the stages isn’t the kiss of death, but it does mean you’re starting your romantic journey on the back foot – because you end up falling in love with the idea of that person rather than who that person actually is,” she adds.

Be cautious of falling in love too quickly

“I would probably say it is something to be cautious of because there is a real possibility that you’re trying to distract yourself rather than healing and taking care of your emotions. It’s about knowing yourself and your behaviours – and being able to self-analyse by saying, ‘Maybe I’m not into this as much as I should be at this stage,’” Annabelle details.

Don’t ignore red flags

Annabelle notes that red flags are easier to look past in the Love Island villa. “They can ignore red flags as they haven’t got their sounding boards – friends and family aren’t there for advice, and you can’t see how that person fits into your world,” she admits.

“The villa is geared up to be romantic, sexy and a bit of a dream,” she continues, adding that “this gives everyone a massive confidence boost and the more confident you are, you’re likely to feel like you are falling in love with someone.”

Explore your options

“We have this idea of Love Island where we want to see people cross the finish line with who they started their journey. When people split up or choose to get to know someone else, we have an immediate natural reaction where we say, ‘Well that’s not going to work,’” Annabelle teases.

“But quite often, it does work out because they have been exploring their options and we’ve seen these two people spend time together before being matched,” she shares, adding that “as long as honesty is at the forefront of their actions, then they can’t really go wrong.”

Go ‘slow and steady’

Annabelle notes that, in the villa, “you’re not seeing that person in their entirety.” However, all is not lost for love! “The ones who don’t exchange their ‘I love yous’ early doors do much better when they’re out of the villa. It’s best to not rush into anything. They’re a little more reserved around each other, and that can be a good thing. Slow and steady definitely wins the race,” she argues, admitting that life in the villa is “a lot to emotionally deal with in such a short space of time.”

Don’t go on Love Island straight after heartbreak

“People have applied for the show because they’ve had a bad breakup or have just broken up with someone. They’ve wanted to get out of their comfort zone and give it a go, which can seem to be a cathartic thing to do when you’re newly single,” Annabelle explains.

However, although this might seem like a good idea at the time, it can lead to catastrophe. “Instead of taking time to heal, they’re sidestepping it and sabotaging themselves,” Annabell analyses. “It’s only when things start to slow down a bit that they go through that grieving process – and that can severely get in the way of a real, meaningful connection being made.”