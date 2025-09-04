Love Island stars exclaim as Tom Clare & Molly Smith get engaged

Another Love Island wedding is on the horizon!

Love Island: All Stars winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith have announced their engagement.

The couple initially started dating during the first series of All Stars in early 2024, and later went on to win the show.

Tom and Molly recently took to social media to share the exciting news of their engagement.

Earlier today, the newlyweds-to-be took to Instagram and uploaded several photos, taken during and after Tom proposed.

The sweet snaps, which were captured during a romantic trip to Dubai, showcase Tom getting down on one knee to Molly in front of a floral heart display, surrounded by more white roses, candles and rose petals.

The images also gave fans a first look at Molly’s pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“SHE SAID YES!!!” Tom exclaimed in their joint caption, followed by an engagement ring emoji and white hearts.

Following their wonderful news, many of the couple’s fellow Love Island alumni have since been taking to their comments section to express their delight.

“So beautiful…A huge congratulations to you both,” replied Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

“Congratulations to my brother and his QUEEN!!! Now to start writing the greatest best man speech of all time,” teased Casey O’Gorman.

“Omg, so happy for you both congratulations xxxxxxx,” commented Olivia Bowen.

“Wow! Congratulations guys,” added Luca Bish.

Following their All Stars win in February of last year, Molly addressed if marriage and starting a family were on the cards for the couple.

Speaking to OK! last November, she stated: “Yes, we definitely talk about it because we’re obviously serious. We know it’s going to happen one day but we’re not in a mad rush for it. We’re just loving what each day brings and taking our time with things.”

The reality star went on to note that they were focused on renovating their first home together, which they purchased last August.

“We’ve got our heads down to get renovation done and dusted and enjoying the process. So yes those are things we definitely want, but it won’t be any time soon,” Molly concluded.