Love Island star Marcel Somerville breaks silence on ‘betrayal’

Marcel Somervile has broken his silence following the ‘betrayal’ he’s experienced.

The former Love Island star admitted he’s been feeling ‘anger and embarrassment’ over the past few weeks following allegations that his wife Rebecca Vieira was cheating on him.

Marcel and Rebecca tied the knot in 2022 and share a three-year-old son named Roman together.

Now, Marcel has spoken out about the situation, explaining that his ‘heart is broken’ and is ‘taking some time to heal himself’.

Sharing a collection of photos of himself and Roman to Instagram, the 38-year-old wrote, “The last 3 weeks have rocked me to the core”.

“There’s no right way to handle betrayal and I’ve experienced so many feeling since everything happen that i feel a different emotion every hour of the day”.

“Anger, Embarrassment, anxiety, depression, questioning my worth, loneliness, grief And some times those feelings coupled with the noise of having the whole world knowing my situation and everyone having opinions and telling me what I should do and not do can make you make choice in haste”.

Marcel then explained the clip of the ‘diss track’ he released and then deleted from social media that was set to address his wife’s reported cheating.

“The so called “diss track” wasn’t an attack, it was going to be my statement about the situation but it wasn’t the best way to do it, I realised this after the fact which is why I chose to remove the snippet”.

“I don’t need to explain to the world how my heart is broken, because you already know, so what I’m going to do is take some time to heal and give my self some much needed peace”.

The former reality star continued, “I’m going to choose me because a healed, mentally strong me is the best thing I can do for Roman. He’s my No1 Priority Forever”.

“And every action I take from now will only be to maintain that peace and ensure Roman is happy”.

Marcel closed off by adding, “Any choices or decisions I make about me and Rebecca will be done in private and away from the circus that’s been created which I was about to feed into before I caught myself. Peace and Healing”.

Earlier this month, Rebecca spoke out about the cheating allegations and issued a public apology to Marcel online.

In a statement on her Instagram Stories she wrote, “By now most of you would have seen what's going on, I've made a huge mistake , I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families”.

“My actions were foolish & have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband. I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was stupid of me so I won't sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made”.

She went on to say, “I want to publicly apologise to my Marcel, just as loudly as the rest of the noise. For all the hurt, embarrassment & pain I have put him through, there is nothing and no-one in the world that comes before you and our family”, before calling Somerville her ‘forever love’.