Love Island star Harrison Solomon ‘quits’ the show amid love triangle

Another Love Island star has left the villa, but not via a public vote or dumping.

It has been reported that Harrison Solomon has chosen to ‘quit’ the series, in an unexpected surprise to the hit ITV2 show.

According to a source close to The Sun, the 22-year-old reportedly left the Love Island villa on Thursday night (July 17), with the publication stating: “Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”

Harrison’s dramatic exit comes amid his ongoing love triangle between American bombshell Toni Laites and Casa Amor's Lauren Wood.

In recent episodes, Harrison has caused outrage amongst Love Island viewers as he persuaded Toni to get back together with him, despite having sex with Lauren the previous night.

During last night’s edition of the hit series, the two girls confronted Harrison about his behaviour towards both of them, after he admitted to Toni that he still wants Lauren.

“You can’t keep saying sorry. You need to change […] How do you think I felt when I was stood up there and you’ve not even told me [you want Toni back]? You couldn’t even look me in the eye, because you knew you were doing wrong. You can’t treat people like that,” Lauren argued.

Toni agreed: “Take accountability for the fact that you hurt people. You can say sorry 100 times, but do your actions or words line up? No. The way that you’ve acted has turned me all the way off you.”

Toni continued: “You’re not someone that I’d want to introduce to my family or my friends. Your morals and ethics don’t align with mine. I would never want you to represent me in a relationship, and I would hope that any other woman would think the exact same thing, because you treat people like s**t.”

Harrison and ITV have yet to release any official comments on his reported exit.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.