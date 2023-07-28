Love Island star confirms the first couple split from this year’s series

The first confirmed couple split from this summer’s Love Island has been revealed.

Two weeks after leaving the villa with him, dumped Islander Leah Taylor has announced that she is no longer dating Montel McKenzie.

In an interview with The Sun, the 27-year-old bombshell chose to share the bittersweet news.

“Our time in the villa was absolutely incredible, but we've actually decided to just be friends,” Leah confirmed.

Credit: ITV

The reality star then went on to admit the reason behind their breakup.

“We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it's never enough. I'm obviously looking for someone long-term [who] shares the same values and morals as me,” she explained.

“I know I'm someone who has very high standards, but I feel like there's just certain things in people that I'm not able to overlook,” she confessed.

Leah concluded by expressing how things between the pair changed after leaving the Mallorcan villa.

Credit: ITV

“I feel like life is a lot different in [the villa] and outside here. A lot more things come up and different situations happen. Once we'd spoken about it, we agreed that it's not how we thought it would be. It's sad, but at the same time I know we're both on the same page,” she noted.

News of the first confirmed breakup from this summer’s series comes amid rumours that another couple is on the rocks.

Speculation has been mounting in recent days that Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson have also decided to end their relationship.

Credit: ITV

The couple met during Casa Amor when Elom entered as a bombshell. Their pairing caused disagreements amongst Love Island viewers at the time, as many had been rooting for Catherine’s romance with co-star Scott van-der-Sluis.

In a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, Catherine admitted that she could potentially rekindle with Scott, teasing: “What I’ll say is, never say never. I can’t predict the future.”