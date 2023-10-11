SHEmazing!
Love Island Games’ Liberty Poole hints at surprise Islanders arrival

Liberty Poole has been spilling all the details about the Love Island Games!

Last week, 25 former Islanders from across several international series of Love Island were announced as part of the Love Island Games lineup.

The brand-new spinoff series, which will be premiering on US streaming service Peacock next month, will see past Islanders come together to compete in a series of games.

Alongside their attempts to become the first-ever Love Island Games champion, the Islanders will also be faced with the usual recouplings, dumpings and quests to find love.

The series, which has been filmed in the luxurious island of Fiji, will be presented by UK host Maya Jama. Iain Stirling will also be providing voiceover commentary, with former bombshell Maura Higgins covering social media interviews.

Of the 25 Islanders introduced to the Love Island Games lineup, nine famous UK faces were confirmed as part of the lineup – including series seven star Liberty Poole.

Ahead of the series launch, the 24-year-old has taken the opportunity to spill a few secrets about what fans can expect.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Liberty detailed how different the spinoff is from the original Love Island series.

“It was so unexpected. The twists and turns were mental, everyone is going to watch it and have no idea what to expect,” she detailed. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liberty (@libertypoolex)

“It took me ages to realise I was in Love Island Games and not Love Island. I also forgot about the prize money at the end, I can’t lie,” she joked.

In a shocking twist, Liberty also revealed that fans can anticipate a few unexpected arrivals.

“We had Maya [Jama], she is obviously an amazing presenter, and Maura [Higgins] was presenting, and maybe there is another cheeky appearance from another Love Island cast member on the show…. but I can’t say more than that. Maybe a bombshell, a lot of fit bombshells,” she teased.

Love Island Games will launch on Peacock on November 1.

