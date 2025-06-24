Love Island first look teases trouble for Islanders in sleepover twist

More drama is on the way in the Love Island villa!

During last night’s edition of the hit ITV reality show, viewers were shocked when Emily, Helena, Dejon and Remell were whisked away to a secret second villa, where they will be getting to know four new bombshells in a ‘sleepover’.

Now, ahead of tonight’s episode of Love Island, fans have been given a sneak peek into the drama that is about to unfold!

Earlier today, the producers behind Love Island took to social media to share a first look teaser for the latest episode, which can be viewed above.

In the trailer, bombshell Poppy speaks to Remell and quizzes him about his connection with Alima, to which he replies: “Things are in a good spot with her. She’s a beautiful girl, but again, I’m open.”

In another clip, new girl Caprice offers to share a bed with Dejon that evening, before he warns: “I think that you’re gonna be trouble.”

The next day, the remaining Islanders in the main villa are shocked when Harry receives a text, allowing them to see an insight into the secret sleepover.

Elsewhere in the teaser, tension continues to brew between Tommy and Megan as she gets to know fellow Irish castmate Conor more.

In one clip, Tommy confides in Harry and asks him for advice on how to handle the love triangle.

“She’s come to you and been like, ‘He stuck it on me thick’, but like, I think there’s a bit of both,” Harry admits, to which Tommy agrees: “She’s giving it back.”

Following the first look trailer, many Love Island viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“Meg, you can do better than Dejon please,” one fan commented.

“What’s Megan doing? She has a good man,” another argued.

“It’s about to go down tonight can’t wait,” a third viewer teased.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.