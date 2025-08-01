Love Island first look teases more arguments between Meg & Dejon

The Love Island final is almost here!

Ahead of the Love Island grand final on Monday (August 4), fans have been treated to a first look at tonight’s episode, where more arguments are on the horizon between Meg and Dejon.

Earlier today, the producers behind the hit ITV show took to social media to release a teaser trailer for the episode, which can be viewed below.

The first look shows a continuation of an earlier argument between the boyfriend and girlfriend, after Dejon revealed in a group game that he would recouple with Yasmin, if Meg was not in the villa.

Meg states to fellow castmate Conor: “He’s put Yas on a board again. I take so much heat from these three girls.”

She adds: “It’s a challenge, I don’t care about it. At the end of the day, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend, it doesn’t matter.”

In a later clip, Meg pulls Dejon for a chat, and the tension between the pair grows into another argument.

Meg explains to him: “I had a little chat with Yas. Obviously, I don’t know whether you know from the boys, but she wrote your name on the board yesterday. From the get-go, the whole threesome thing happened. You said that she was the most second attractive after me. Then your heart raised the most for her in the Heart Rate Challenge.”

“It doesn’t mean I want to recouple with Yasmin,” Dejon argues back, before Meg states: “I don’t want to hear it no more.”

Following the first look’s release, many Love Island viewers have taken to Instagram to express their frustration with the couple’s drama.

“‘It’s a challenge it doesn’t matter’ also very obviously annoyed over it,” one fan commented.

“Meg and Dejon should actually break up even though it is their first week being boyfriend and girlfriend,” another suggested.

“Meg, being your boyfriend doesn’t give him a free pass to treat you or others badly. That’s not okay!!!!!” a third viewer exclaimed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.