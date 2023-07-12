Love Island first look hints at ‘season 2 Kady’ causing drama

Love Island fans have been waiting for Kady McDermott to show her wilder side – and now it looks like it’s finally happening!

When the series two favourite returned to the villa a few weeks ago, many viewers anticipated Kady to be as drama-filled as she was during her first stint on the show.

However, after a fairly mellow start to her journey, it seems as though the 27-year-old is ready to stir the pot.

In last night’s episode of the hit ITV dating show, Kady and fellow Islander Molly were enjoying a chat together, when Molly privately revealed that she and her partner Zachariah are ‘closed off’ with each other.

With this being new information, Kady later informed the rest of the girls of Molly’s news, arguing that “Molly doesn’t tell us anything”.

In a dramatic first look at tonight’s edition of Love Island, the Islanders gather around the bar to do their usual toast, and Kady is chosen to deliver it.

“Well, let’s cheers to an eventful day, a good day, great people, honest opinions and maybe not so honest opinions, let’s have a good night,” she exclaims, before deciding to add a last-minute message.

“Also, congrats to Zach and Molly to being officially closed off,” she states.

Credit: ITV

The Islanders are visibly shocked by this news, with Molly’s ex Mitch remarking: “What? You didn’t tell us about that!”

“Wow, what a cheers… I ain’t even cheersing to that,” Zachariah remarks sarcastically.

Pursing her lips, Molly adds sourly: “Yeah, she just brought it up. Thanks, babe.”

After the release of the first look, many Love Island viewers have been expressing their thoughts on the return of ‘season two Kady’.

Credit: ITV

“Kady from season two is back and I’m here for it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Kady ditching her ‘more mature’ era and going back to season 2 Kady was everything we asked for,” another added.

“Season 2 Kady is back I fear, bc this was so messy and unnecessary,” a third fan argued.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.