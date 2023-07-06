Love Island fans weigh in on Scott & Catherine argument

Love Island fans have been reacting to all of the post-Casa Amor drama!

In last night’s edition of the hit ITV dating show, all of the Islanders reunited at the end of Casa Amor week for the dramatic recoupling.

In particular, viewers were heartbroken during last night’s episode when Welshman Scott was left single, after his partner Catherine returned from the second villa with new bombshell Elom.

At the time, Scott expressed his devastated feelings by referring to a moment when he had defended his relationship with Catherine to the rest of the Islanders.

“Maybe some of the opinions around the firepit the other day were aimed at the wrong person, but f*** it, the game’s the game,” he jabbed.

Now, in a first look teaser for tonight’s edition of Love Island, Scott and Catherine come to blows in the aftermath of Casa Amor.

After Catherine tells him that she kissed Elom twice during her time away, Scott becomes frustrated.

“So, clearly I was much further along with where I was than where you were,” he argues. “Four days ago, I sat around the firepit and just sat everyone down. When has that ever happened before? Big things are how I show my affection."

“You haven’t done anything big, you didn’t do that for me!” Catherine exclaims in response.

Then, in a further twist, Catherine turns to fellow Islander Whitney and brings her into the argument, asking: “Whitney, did Scott pull everyone to that firepit for me?”

As the teaser cuts off before Whitney responds, Love Island fans have since been taking to social media to speculate how things between the pair will resolve.

“I’ve never been so disappointed in someone the way I’m disappointed with Catherine,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nahh why is Catherine bringing Whitney into this she’s too funny,” another added.

“Catherine sister I’m trying to hold on but you’re losing me slowly,” a third viewer argued.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.